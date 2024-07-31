Madhya Pradesh: School Accountant In Guna Sentenced To Two Years Imprisonment For Misappropriating Fees

Pune: Sangli Man Stabs Woman To Death For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Representational Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here in Raghogarh sentenced an accountant from Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Madhusudangarh, to two years imprisonment for misappropriating school fees totalling Rs 11.49 lakh.

The accountant, Manish Gupta, was found guilty of using the funds for personal use and has been ordered to repay the amount within three months.

The judgment, pronounced by JMFC Ashish Sharma, came after ADPO Mayank Bhardwaj represented the government's case. The incident dates back to 2023, when the school principal lodged a complaint on May 16, alleging financial discrepancies.

Manish Gupta, employed since July 1, 2022, was responsible for collecting and depositing the students' fees. However, during the annual audit on March 31, 2023, it was discovered that Rs 11.49 lakh collected between November 22, 2022, and April 1, 2023, was missing from the bank deposits, despite being recorded in the school cash book.

Upon questioning, Gupta admitted to using the funds for personal purposes and promised to repay the amount by April 30, 2023. However, neither he nor his father, Rameshchandra Gupta, fulfilled this promise, leading to the lodging of a police complaint.

During the investigation, a handwriting expert confirmed the fraudulent entries made by Gupta. The court's verdict not only sentenced him to two years in prison but also mandated the return of the embezzled funds to the school within three months.