Madhya Pradesh: Schemes being made effective to change lives of people, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): "We are trying to change the lives of the people and in this direction, the state government is making many schemes of public interest effective, which will empower the families. When families are strong, the country is strong," said state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday during a programme at the Mahidpur Mandi premises.

Chouhan stated that the previous Congress government stopped many schemes meant for public, but his government restarted these schemes. Under the Teerth Darshan Yojana, elderly people will now be able to fly on pilgrimage.

A significant effort has been made to bring Narmada water to the Malwa plateau, as a result of which tap and irrigation water will be available to every home. In addition, the government increased the senior citizen pension from Rs 600 to Rs 1,000, and along with the schemes for daughters, the scheme for giving Rs 1,000 per month to sisters is set to begin from March 5, with money beginning to come into the accounts on June 10.

Talking about the farmers, the Chief Minister said that the government will start lending loans at zero interest by depositing the amount of interest in the accounts of farmers. Liquor vends will be closed from April 1. We are taking steps towards creating a new Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the beneficiaries of Harda, Ashok Nagar, Katni, Niwari after having a discussion with them regarding providing acceptance letters of Rs 9,868 crore to 13 lakh beneficiaries under the statewide self-employment scheme.

Local MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, while giving the welcome speech in the meeting, put forward five demands for the development of the area. The Chief Minister said a decision about the demands would be taken after the examination. Micro industries minister Omprakash Saklecha and MP Anil Ferozia also addressed the gathering.

District in-charge minister Jagdish Deora, district BJP president along with leaders, municipality, district president and all councillors were present in the programme.

