Madhya Pradesh: Satyanarayan Patidar elected Barkheda Loya sarpanch

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Satyanarayan Patidar elected Barkheda Loya sarpanch

Bahadur Singh, Satyanarayan Patidar and Vishnu Patidar were in fray for the sarpanch seat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:52 AM IST
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Satyanarayan Patidar was elected sarpanch of Barkheda Loya village of Garoth Janpad Panchayat (Mandsaur district) on Monday. The result of the bypolls was announced at Government Shivnarayan Udiya College, Garoth on Monday. By-election to the seat was held on January 5.

Bahadur Singh, Satyanarayan Patidar and Vishnu Patidar were in fray for the sarpanch seat.

Over 97 per cent voters in Barkheda Loya gram Panchayat turned up to exercise their franchise in the bypolls. Satyanarayan Patidar bagged 1,068 votes, his nearest rival Bahadur got 827 and the third candidate Vishnu Kumar Patidar 39 votes.

Assistant returning officer Narayan Nanded and Naib Tehsildar Girish Suryavanshi gave victory certificate to Patidar.

After the announcements of poll results, supporters of Satyanarayan Patidar took out a victory procession across Garoth Nagar and Barkheda Loya village 

