Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch sacked, panchayat secretary suspended in corruption in ponds construction case

Guna: On finding irregularities in the construction of 4 ponds in Narayanpura village under Chanchoda development block, collector Frank Noble A on Thursday, sacked the sarpanch, suspended the secretary and the terminated the services of the employment assistant. He gave orders to recover the amount withdrawn from the bank for construction work under Section 92.

It came to notice of Frank that four ponds were to be constructed in Narayanpura at a cost of Rs 14.7 lakh. The sanctioned amount was withdrawn but no construction was done on the ground. He instructed the Executive Engineer of RES, Dilip Deshmukh, and Executive Engineer of MGNREGA Archana Bhaskar to investigate the matter.

The probe revealed that ponds were not constructed but the said amount was withdrawn with the the signatures of employment assistant Sanjay Meena and gram panchayat sarpanch Sheela Rajendra Sahariya. The above information was not shared with the higher authorities by the gram panchayat secretary.

The collector has categorically instructed that negligence and irregularity in any work will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

It is pertinent to mention that a complaint was made to the collector in this regard by the deputy sarpanch of the gram panchayat.