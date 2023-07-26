Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch, Panch Held With 2 More For Pick-Pocketing

FPJ

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons and claimed to have busted a gang of pick-pockets. A car and cash of Rs 1.1L were recovered from them. The arrested persons included sarpanch and panch of Devdha gram panchayat.

The gang targeted gullible people in public events and road shows.

Kotwali station in-charge Soni Shitole said that following a rise in cases of pick-pocketing in public events and road shows, a special team was constituted to nab culprits.

Based on a specific tip-off, the team apprehended four pickpockets from Haat Bazaar in Kukshi town. They were identified as Subhan Bhuriya (29) and Pan Singh Bhuriya (40), Inder Singh Chouhan (25) of Chamelipura village and Prakash Bamniya (24) of Risalwala village. Subhan Bhuriya is sarpanch and Pan Singh panch of Devdha Gram Panchayat.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to crime. After registering a case, they were produced before a court.