Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur court sends rape accused, aide to jail

Sardarpur: Sardarpur court on Wednesday sent rape accuse Nikhil Gokhale and his aide Sameer Mohammed to jail as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Yashaswi Shinde began investigation in the matter.

Earlier on Sardarpur police arrested Nikhil Gokhale for allege sexual assault on girl and blackmail her and family for money. Accused also make a video of his crime and circulated this on a social media. Police also made Sameer Mohammed as co-accuse in the case as he posted video on his WhatsApp status and thus it went viral. Police arrested accused duo on Tuesday and interrogated them.

Earlier, girl and her family in their police complaint informed police that accused Nikhil, a resident of Sardarpur village sexually assaulted girl in the month of May this year during the lockdown. They claimed that the accused barged into the house and sexually assaulted a girl during night when she was alone. Accused even filmed the entire incident on his mobile phone and later started blackmailing her and demanding money from her family members.

Family claimed that the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from them and threatened them that he will circulate this video if his demand is not fulfilled. Failing to extract money from the victim’s family, the accused circulated this video recently.