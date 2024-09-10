Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur Collector Orders Daily Tasting Of Mid-Day Meals | FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): To address the persistent irregularities in mid-day meals in primary and secondary schools of Sardarpur tehsil, collector Priyank Mishra has taken drastic measures. In a recent TLM meeting, the collector instructed SDM Megha Pawar to personally taste the tiffin prepared by self-help groups of government schools every day in her office. This move aims to ensure the quality of mid-day meals served to students.

The SDM has been tasked with preparing a roster of self-help groups operating in over 450 schools in the tehsil. The president and secretary of each self-help group will be required to submit the cooked mid-day meal tiffin to the SDM office daily, as per the roster. The SDM will then taste the food and assess its quality, taking strict action if necessary.

This move has sent shockwaves through the self-help groups operating in schools, prompting them to improve the quality of their mid-day meals. The collector's initiative is expected to bring about a significant change in the quality of food served to students, ensuring they receive nutritious meals.

On Tuesday, the SDM tested the mid-day meal tiffin from two schools, Government Girls School Rajgarh and Government Secondary School Phoolgawadi and expressed satisfaction with the quality of the food prepared by the self-help groups.

The collector's decision is a welcome step towards addressing the long-standing issue of subpar mid-day meals in the region. By taking personal responsibility for monitoring the quality of food, the administration is sending a strong message that the health and well-being of students are a top priority. This move is also expected to increase accountability among self-help groups and school authorities, ensuring that students receive the nutritious meals they deserve.