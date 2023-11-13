Madhya Pradesh: Sardar Sarovar Dam Oustees To Boycott Modi’s Rally In Talun

PM Modi |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Talun village in Barwani, hundreds of Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees here decided to boycott his political rally.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar called for a ‘Black Diwali’ protest, urging locals to boycott the PM's visit. In response, affected people staged a torch procession in Kukra, Pipri and Pichhodi, displaying black flags to express their dissent.

Medha criticised Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asserting that despite their assurances, the truth about their actions is now apparent to the public. She highlighted the disturbance caused by altering the Sardar Sarovar Dam's water level, coinciding with PM's birthday on September 17.

As a result, several villages in Barwani and Dhar districts were submerged and no attention was given to the plight of the flood-affected people. Accusing Modi of seeking votes under the guise of flood relief, Medha emphasised the adverse impact of the decision to increase the dam's water level from 122 meters to 138.68 meters.

She called for a reevaluation of Chief Justice Ramanna's decision and sought redress for the inconsistencies arising from maintaining the elevated water level.

During Modi's visit to Barwani, the flood-affected villages along the Narmada banks plan to observe Black Diwali, symbolising their discontent and intending to boycott the election meeting. The protest reflects the community's frustration with the perceived neglect and adverse consequences of decisions related to the dam.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)