 Madhya Pradesh: Sardar Sarovar Dam Oustees To Boycott Modi’s Rally In Talun
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Sardar Sarovar Dam Oustees To Boycott Modi’s Rally In Talun

Madhya Pradesh: Sardar Sarovar Dam Oustees To Boycott Modi’s Rally In Talun

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar called for a ‘Black Diwali’ protest, urging locals to boycott the PM's visit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi |

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Talun village in Barwani, hundreds of Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees here decided to boycott his political rally.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar called for a ‘Black Diwali’ protest, urging locals to boycott the PM's visit. In response, affected people staged a torch procession in Kukra, Pipri and Pichhodi, displaying black flags to express their dissent.

Medha criticised Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asserting that despite their assurances, the truth about their actions is now apparent to the public. She highlighted the disturbance caused by altering the Sardar Sarovar Dam's water level, coinciding with PM's birthday on September 17.

As a result, several villages in Barwani and Dhar districts were submerged and no attention was given to the plight of the flood-affected people. Accusing Modi of seeking votes under the guise of flood relief, Medha emphasised the adverse impact of the decision to increase the dam's water level from 122 meters to 138.68 meters.

She called for a reevaluation of Chief Justice Ramanna's decision and sought redress for the inconsistencies arising from maintaining the elevated water level.

During Modi's visit to Barwani, the flood-affected villages along the Narmada banks plan to observe Black Diwali, symbolising their discontent and intending to boycott the election meeting. The protest reflects the community's frustration with the perceived neglect and adverse consequences of decisions related to the dam.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 2nd Clip Of Narendra Tomar's Son Discussing Cash Deal Worth Hundreds Of Crores...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

Electoral Landscape Of Shajapur-ShajapurDists: Will Modi Magic Work In Evenly Balanced Shajapur,...

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

MP Election 2023: ‘This Is House Of Corona Warriors; BJP Is Not Welcomed To Seek Votes’

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Purchase Transformers To Save Rabi Crop, Cops Seize Them

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: Dasai Farmers Boycott Polls For A Road

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Fraud Victims’ To Boycott Polls