Madhya Pradesh: Sardapur, Rajgarh to go to polls on January 20

Madhya Pradesh: Sardapur, Rajgarh to go to polls on January 20

Sardapur and Rajgarh councils are divided into 15 wards each. About, 5, 381 voters will vote at 15 polling booths in Sardarpur city, similarly, 15, 770 voters of Rajgarh will vote in the 24 booths of the town

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | -PTI
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Both the Congress and the BJP have started their preparations for the Sardapur and Rajgarh Municipal Council elections.

Both councils are dominated by Congress.

Sardapur and Rajgarh councils are divided into 15 wards each. About, 5, 381 voters will vote at 15 polling booths in Sardarpur city, similarly, 15, 770 voters of Rajgarh will vote in the 24 booths of the town.

On the order of the State Election Commission, the code of conduct has come into effect to conduct the city council elections. Submission of the nomination form will start on December 30. The voting will be held on January 20 and results will be out on December 23. After this, the councillors will elect the city president.

article-image

