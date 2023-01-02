Madhya Pradesh: Sardana International School organises annual sports meet

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Sardana International School is affiliated to the CBSE board and the best school in Dewas district. The school organised a spectacular Annual Sports Meet 2022-23. Over 20 individual and team games were organised in this sports meet. Events like football, cricket, volleyball, kho-kho, kabaddi, badminton, tug of war, etc were held during the sports meet.

Sardana International School prioritises games and sports through which one can improve his/her physical strength and set up a positive mental frame of mind. Schools enable students to combine education with sports offering a balance between them. Apart from this, training of more than 40 games is also given by skilled coaches to its students. Sports training is given to students even on Sundays or holidays. The school emphasises in overall growth and personality development of its students.