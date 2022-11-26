e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sarcasm provides warmth in cold weather at Om Vyas event

Poet Surendra Circuit said poetically that running a government is not child’s play

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
Guests release a book during Om Vyas Om memorial programme in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 61st birth anniversary of noted satirist late Pandit Om Vyas Om, the bonfire of humour and sarcasm provided warmth in the cold weather to his friends and fans here on Friday.

Swami Muskarke, the convenor of Om Hasaya Namah Sanstha, and secretary Mukesh Joshi told that there was a lot of fun, joy and applause at the event organised in memory of comedian Om Vyas Om, at the Swiming pool area. 

Poet Surendra Circuit said poetically that running a government is not child’s play. Poet Sugan Chand Jain took a dig at the youthful fun of elderly singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen and said when I met Jasleen, I asked... How did you fall in love with old Jalota? Yeh karnama dekh Yuva depression mei hogya..Jasleen boli handsome, income, din Kam aur Jalota se pyaar ho gaya….

Poet Ashok Bhati said “din mei chah ghante bijalee rohek rakhtata hai, phir bhi sabake naak mein nakel rakhata hai... kahta hai aag bujhaana aadat hai meri, phir bhi dono haathon mei mittee ka tel rakhta hai.. sampradaayik sadabhaav ka pakshadhar hai, har mahajab ki rakhel rakhta hai...” On this occasion, the new book of litterateur ‘Abhitabh Sudhanshu’ was released by Praveen Singh Thakur, Prem Singh Yadav, Shyam Maheshwari and Nirdosh Nirbhay.

