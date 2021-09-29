Madhya Pradesh: Saraswati Shishu Mandir’s alumni, panel demand FIR against Digvijaya

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Saraswati Shishu Mandir school committee and alumni submitted a CD of the false and discordant statement made by ex-CM and chief advisor of Congress Digvijaya Singh to the police station incharge by the on Monday.

They also submitted a memorandum and demanded that an FIR be registered against him. During a programme in Bhopal Digvijaya had alleged that sowing the seeds of hatred is done in Saraswati Shishu Mandir and their students spoil the communal harmony of the country. Feelings of over 50 lakh current students and crores of alumni have been hurt and so an FIR should be registered against Digvijaya, they demanded.

Director and BJP leader Opendra Singh Yadav condemned Digvijaya’s statement and claimed that many leaders of Congress have also studied in Shishu Mandir.

Patriotic individuals, social workers and cultured youth emerge from the institution. They have contributed to the country’s progress. Digvijaya has been continuously making unrestrained and false allegations against Hindu religion, its institutions and social institutions. He is tarnishing and humiliating the entire Rajput society, he added.

School president Vimlesh Soni, treasurer Dinesh Trivedi, director Opendra Singh Yadav, Gaurav Singh Solanki, Jitendra Kala, along with students were present.

