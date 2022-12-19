Madhya Pradesh: SAPAKS Party will contest elections in 31 wards of Pithampur Municipality

FP Photo

Pithamur (Madhya Pradesh): SAPAKS party will contest the elections in all 31 wards of the Pithampur Municipality in the forthcoming elections and will prepare a vision for the development of Pithampur Municipality. National president of the party, Hiralal Trivedi and state president Suresh Shukla told in a press conference on Sunday that the party will make changes in the system. The present administrative system leads to many inconsistencies he said and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Saying that the party does not want to do politics on the basis of caste and religion and aims to bring forward good people. He said that in the upcoming elections of Pithampur Municipality, the party will field its ward members in 31 wards and this time with full force. Party will prepare a new vision for the development of the municipality wherein every ward will be developed with the tax received from that ward. A plan will be made to bring transparency in municipal work in a bid to end corruption.