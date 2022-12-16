Madhya Pradesh: Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management launches NASSCOM Future Skills programme

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management for women has launched NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service companies) training programme on Wednesday, the college authorities said.

The authorities added that the programme is aimed at creating a skilled pool of talent at the entry level.

The event saw the culmination of Collaboration of Sutherland, SHIM Bhopal and NASSCOM. SachinMhaske represented NASSCOM, while Damini Thakur represented Sutherland global services, a digital transformation company.

The objective of the training programme is to impart practical knowledge and essential skills to all the college students, with a view to create employment opportunities. The training programme contains 35 hours of content and has been curated by the BPM industry. After undergoing the training programme, learners will receive a certificate and will become eligible for preferential hiring by IT enterprises.

As many as 200 students of the institute ensured their participation in the event. On the occasion, Managing director of SHIM, Hero Gyanchandani and Director, Dr Ashish Thakur were also present.