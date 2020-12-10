Madhya Pradesh: Sans tags animals will not get loan, health facilities

Barwani: Tagging of animals has been made mandatory now and and animals without tags won’t get any facilities given by the government.

The ground staff of the animal husbandry department is moving door to door to tags in the ears of the animals.

Only the animals with tagged ears will get facilities such as vaccination, insurance, artificial insemination, medical treatment, loan among others, provided by the government. Animals without tags, won’t be bought and sold and could neither be transported.

Deputy Director Dr. LS Baghel has requested the animal rearers of the district to get the ears of their animals tagged. Animal rearers can contact the nearest veterinary institution to get their ears tagged, so that they won’t face any kind of inconvenience in availing the facilities provided by the government