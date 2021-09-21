Madhya Pradesh: Sanjay Shukla, Congress leaders protest against IMC officials messing up with Lord Ganesha idol immersion

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irate over IMC officials throwing Lord Ganesha’s idol in a water body, Congress leaders, led by MLA Sanjay Shukla reached Jawahar Tekri to protest against the incident and to perform immersion of idols following rituals.

Congress leaders also demanded administration and police to register an FIR against the accused IMC employees and officials over the same.

“IMC employees and officials have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people who trust in the corporation and gave Lord Ganesha’s idol to them for proper immersion. Police should register an FIR against the accused employees and officials of IMC for hurting religious sentiments of the people,” Shukla said.

He also alleged that IMC officials have given the investigation of the incident to the same additional commissioner who was responsible for messing up with the idols.

“Instead of taking action against the additional commissioner, IMC has launched an investigation under the same additional commissioner who is responsible for the same. The official had taken some photographs of offering prayers and left it to employees for throwing the idols,” Shukla said along with lodging a complaint at Chandan Nagar police station.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal, however, sacked supervisors Chandra Shekhar Yadav and Abhinash Deshmukh, who were to supervise idol immersion. A complaint against Yadav, Deshmukh and seven others has also been lodged with police for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community and denting the image of IMC.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:18 PM IST