Madhya Pradesh: Sanitation Workers held demonstrations over BMO's misconduct

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): Civil Hospital Sonkatch sanitation workers on Wednesday, held demonstrations against the Block Medical Officer BMO over his alleged misbehaviour with them.

The row erupted during the morning hours on Wednesday as employees alleged that BMO of the Civil Hospital Adarsh Naneriya abused the sanitation workers and was regularly interfering in their work.

They held a†demonstration and filed a complaint against the BMO in the SDM office. In their complaints sanitation Worker Raja Ram, a native of Sanwer and Chetan Solanki, a resident of Sonkatch alleged that BMO Adarsh Naneriya has been regularly interfering in their work and misbehaving with the other employees in the Hospital.

He forces us to work extra hours at night and threatens to fire us from the job. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour from a person on such a big post in the Hospital. Despite facing several problems, hundreds of sanitation workers are performing their duties to keep the Hospital clean. The applicants have also requested to the SDM to take legal action against the BMO Naneriya for his alleged misbehaviour and abuse the sanitation workers. The officials tried to pacify the protestors and tried to contact BMO. Stalemate persists as the contact could not be established for reasons yet to be shared by the authorities.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:29 PM IST