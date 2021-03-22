Madhya Pradesh: Sanawad police arrest family members in connection with honour killing of minor

SANAWAD: Sanawad police in Khargone district on Monday claimed to have solved honour killing case and arrested family members, including parents, brother, paternal aunt and uncle.
During investigation it was revealed that the killed minor girl was in love with a man from other community. Her family member was not happy with this. The accused family members killed the girl and dumped her body in a well to pass it off as suicide.
Sub-divisional officer (police) Mansingh Thakur and Sanawad police station in-charge Lalit Singh Dangur said that police recovered body of 17-year-old girl from a well near her residence in Khandwada village.
Thakur said that on March 17, Rekhabai and her husband lodged a missing complaint of Reshma. In their complaint, they claimed that a few unidentified people lured away their daughter as she was missing since March 16 evening.
Police registered a complaint and began investigation. During the investigation, on March 18, her body was found in a well near the house.
Police prepared a panchnama and sent body for post-mortem. The post-mortem said that she was strangled to death and later the body was dumped in well.
After getting the cause of death, police intensified investigation and recorded statement of villagers. Police also questioned her mother Rekhabai, father Rakesh, brother Rohit, paternal aunt Pinki and uncle Mahesh, all hailing from Bankwa village and currently residing at Khandwada village. During course of investigation it was also revealed that she was in love with a boy from other community and her family members were not happy with that.
On March 16 late in the evening there was dispute between the girl and her family members over the issue. Around 8.30 pm, when the girl tried to flee, the accused dragged her inside the house and strangulated her with a scarf. Later in the midnight, they dumped her body in the well and on the next day lodged her missing complaint to mislead police and other villagers.
