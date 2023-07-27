 Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sant Ravidas Samrasata Yatra would enter Sendhwa on Friday night, said BJP minister Ganesh Rathore in a meeting organised at council president's office by BJP Committee on Thursday.

BJP district vice-president Vikas Arya said that the temple of Sant Ravidas would be constructed in Sagar at a cost of Rs 100 crore. He further said that the yatra focusing on the personality and work of Sant Ravidas would pass through 46 districts and 53,000 villages of the state.

The soil from each village and water from 315 rivers of the state would be taken for the foundation laying site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation of the temple and memorial on August 12.

On the entry of Yatra, it would be welcomed at Manglik Bhawan on Jogwada Road. The next day, a religious programme would be organised for the devotees. Council president Basanti Bai Yadav, vice president Mohan Joshi and Jyotsna Agarwal also attended the meeting.

article-image

