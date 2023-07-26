Madhya Pradesh: Samples Of Mawa Taken For Tests

Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of upcoming festive season, a team from food safety department along with the administration undertook a significant initiative to collect samples of Mawa and other dairy products from various dairy shops in Chandani Chowk, Ratlam.

The primary objective was to assess the quality and safety of these products before Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Under the guidance of collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, the team visited numerous dairy shops to collect samples for testing.

Ratlam is known for producing a substantial quantity of Mawa, with approximately 12 to 15 quintals of the product being supplied to various cities, including Gujarat, on daily basis. Given the extensive distribution network, it becomes crucial to maintain the highest standards of quality control.

The collected samples would be sent to the central food testing laboratory in Bhopal, where experts would conduct thorough examinations to determine their safety and adherence to food regulations. Subsequent actions would be taken based on the lab's findings, ensuring that any substandard or unsafe products are swiftly removed from the market.

