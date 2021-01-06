Madhya Pradesh: Samples of 44 birds sent to Bhopal from Neemuch for tests, veterinary department sets up control rooms in district, development blocks

Neemuch: State veterinary department is on high alert in wake of bird flu and has set up a control rooms at district and development block levels. Suspecting bird flu, samples of 44 birds were sent to Bhopal from Neemuch on Tuesday following directions of district collector Jitendra Singh Raje.

Veterinary department deputy director Dr Singh has appealed to locals to stay alert and to inform development block or district control room if they find birds sick or dead.

The district nodal officer Dr KK Sharma can be informed on his mobile number 9425106739. For Neemuch development block, Dr AR Dhakad can be contacted on his mobile number 9893130344.

For Manasa development block, Dr Rajesh Patidar can be contacted on his mobile number 9425922824 and for Jawad development block, Dr Seemant Sharma can be contacted on his mobile number 9893693305.