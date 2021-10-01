Madhya Pradesh: Salesman and his assistant booked for irregularities in ration distribution

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Salesman Mangalesh Meena and assistant salesman Sharif Khan of Girraj Pratmik Upbhokta Bhandar were booked under the sections of the Essential Commodities Act for alleged irregularities in the rations on Wednesday.

Collector Frank Nobler A, ordered sub-divisional officer Chanchoda-Binaganj Virendra Singh to book the duo.

Junior supply officer Ashish Kumar Chaturvedi lodged an FIR at Kumbhraj police station.

Collector ordered SDMs to keep vigil and book food mafia. He declared that no wrongdoers will be spared.

Assistant food officer said that he had complaints regarding irregularities by salesman and assistant salesman of Girraj Fair Price Shop in Ward Number 1, 2 and 3 of Nagar Palika Parishad, Kumbhraj. Patwari Pramod Sharma interacted with the beneficiaries of the shop who alleged that Mangesh and Sharif are did distributing wheat and rice as per the norms. They take thumbs impressions without providing them ration.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:41 AM IST