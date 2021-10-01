e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,105 new cases, 50 deaths, 3,164 recoveries
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:41 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Salesman and his assistant booked for irregularities in ration distribution

Public distribution system in a mess
FP News Service
File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Salesman Mangalesh Meena and assistant salesman Sharif Khan of Girraj Pratmik Upbhokta Bhandar were booked under the sections of the Essential Commodities Act for alleged irregularities in the rations on Wednesday.

Collector Frank Nobler A, ordered sub-divisional officer Chanchoda-Binaganj Virendra Singh to book the duo.

Junior supply officer Ashish Kumar Chaturvedi lodged an FIR at Kumbhraj police station.

Collector ordered SDMs to keep vigil and book food mafia. He declared that no wrongdoers will be spared.

Assistant food officer said that he had complaints regarding irregularities by salesman and assistant salesman of Girraj Fair Price Shop in Ward Number 1, 2 and 3 of Nagar Palika Parishad, Kumbhraj. Patwari Pramod Sharma interacted with the beneficiaries of the shop who alleged that Mangesh and Sharif are did distributing wheat and rice as per the norms. They take thumbs impressions without providing them ration.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Wet outfield restricts overs in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 12:41 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal