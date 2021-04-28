Madhya Pradesh: Sailana administration team, local police raid 14 business establishments flouting covid norms

Sailana: Amid the continuous surge in covid cases, Ratlam district administration maintained its vigil on offenders violating lockdown norms. Under this, the administration team along with local police in Sailana raided 14 business establishments including one jewellery shop and one medical shop for selling medicines without doctors’ prescription.
On Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate Kamini Thakur and her team visited Sailana and Sarwan village and found that one jewellery shop owner doing business inside their shop violating the norms.
In Saravan, the medical owner was found selling cold cough, cold fever medicines without a registered doctor's prescription. Medical operators also did not have contact history.
In Sarvan case has been registered against one Bengali doctor from West Bengal earlier for prescribing medicines to the patients. All these were raided by Sailana tehsildar Arun Chandravanshi.
According to information, at Sailana village, Jitendra Sanghavi, 51, owner of jewellery shop was found violating the norms.
During preliminary investigation it was revealed that Saghavi preparing jewellery for the wedding and selling to the buyers at an arbitrary price.
On the sudden arrival of the team, the customers ran away from the jewelers shop. The jewelers had opened the shutter and kept the channel closed, so that the jewellery could be given from the channel gate and money could be taken.
The administration also came to know that only a few distance away, the containment zone was created due to the presence of a corona patient. But jewelers flouting the norm.
