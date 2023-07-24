Madhya Pradesh: Sai Sewa Samiti Plants Saplings | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Sai Sewa Samiti planted saplings under ‘Prem Taru Programme’ in rural areas of the district on 100th Jayanti of Shri Satya Sai Baba.

Giving this information district president of the Samiti Anil Bhatt said that Prem Taru plantation programme commenced from Hariyali Amavasya. It was launched 100th Jayanti of Shri Satya Sai Baba.

In Harthali village, Dantoda and Namli of Ratlam, 300 saplings were planted with the support of villagers on Sunday. He said that Prem Taru sapling plantation programme would continue.

He said that saplings of 300 varieties would be planted in rural area. He said that Prem Taru sapling plantation was launched with the objective of meeting the challenges of global warming.

Religious and Ayurvedic importance of sapling plantation was obvious, he added. He said that under Prem Taru programme one crore saplings would be planted at various places in the country.

