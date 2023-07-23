Madhya Pradesh: Sahara India Investors Unable To Get Money Back Despite Govt Initiative

Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The hopes of investors of Sahara India Pariwar about getting back their hard-earned money were raised when Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah launched the Sahara Refund Portal.

But the hopes of investors in Jhabua district have been dashed to the ground due to the lack of honesty in Sahara employees and they are still running from pillar to post to get their money back. Investors frequently visit the office of Jagdish Rathore, manager of Sahara India Parivar Office located at Rajgarh Naka at the district headquarters.

These are the investors whose deposits have already matured, and at the behest of manager Rathore, investors had surrendered their deposit certificates in the office with the hope that they would soon receive payment from the company. But even after making rounds for years, they have not received the payment.

The Sahara Refund Portal was launched by Shah on July 18. Investors will receive the payment on the Sahara Refund Portal after uploading the certificate of deposit under the process to collect their money. Investors whose certificates are deposited in Sahara's office are looking for the Sahara India Pariwar manager to get their certificates, but the manager is missing from the office.

Distressed investors told on the condition of anonymity that we cannot complete the process on the Sahara refund portal until we get the original certificates from the manager.

We called Rathore several times, but he does not receive calls. Many of the investors visited the office, but they only saw a lock at the main entrance. Even when sometimes the office is open, the employees present there say that the investors can get their certificates only when the manager comes. Nagendra Srivastava, the cashier of Sahara India Parivar Office, told that manager Jagdish Rathore has not come to the office for several days. Investors come to meet him, ask for him and leave. The certificate is with him (Rathore) only and he will only be able to give the certificate.

Meanwhile, attempts to contact Sahara Parivar office manager Jagdish Rathore failed after repeated attempts.

On the other hand, BJP district president Bhanu Bhuria said that people had invested their hard-earned money in Sahara. Investors are getting money due to the efforts of the Central Government. Sahara's manager and other employees should cooperate with the investors with responsibility. If they do not do so, we will take some action in this matter.