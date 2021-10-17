Madhya Pradesh: Sahara India chairman, wife and others booked on complaints of investors

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the police complaint of Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Matkari Colony, Guna, and Seema Sharma, a resident of Sinchai Colony, Guna, Kotwali police station registered a case against Sahara India's chairman Subhrata Roy, Sahara India's honorary vice-chairperson Swapana Roy, Sahara India's deputy managing worker JB Roy, Sahara India's deputy managing worker OP Shrivastava and Sahara India Guna branch manager Shankarcharan Shrivastava.

They are booked under sections 420 (cheating), 406, 120 (b) of Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 6(1) of the Protection Act of the MP Board of Directors.

Rajesh and Seema appeared before the superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra and narrated their plight. Based on their complaint, SP Mishra ordered Kotwali police to take cognisance into the matter and registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection Act of the MP Board of Directors.

Rajesh alleged that on March 10, 2018, he and his wife invested Rs 2 lakh as fixed deposits for three years.

However, bank manager Shankarcharan Shrivastava and Shivaji Singh, both residents of Gwalior and manager at Sahara India's Guna branch are making excuses to honour the maturity of their fixed deposits. They have switched off their mobile phones and have placed a lock on the branch.

In an another case, Seema Sharma appeared before the SP Mishra and said that in 2018, she deposited Rs 1.7 lakh in the form of fixed deposits at Sahara Indiaís Guna branch for three years and she is facing similar problem like Rajesh.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:26 AM IST