Madhya Pradesh: Sagore police arrest three accused of gang rape within 24 hours

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sagore police have arrested three gang rape accused within 24 hours of them committing the heinous crime. The married woman who had come here in search of work with her friend from Jehanabad Bihar became a victim of the lust of three labourers.

She lodged a complaint on 9th March at the Sagore police station that she had come to Kabra Cold Storage Digthan Thana Sagore (Pithampur) when finding her alone on the 8th of March, as her friend had gone out to buy some goods, three labourers who were playing Holi raped her one by one threatening to kill her if she protested.

Acknowledging the serious nature of the case, Sagore police station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadoria immediately registered a case under Sections IPC 376D and 506 against the accused and conducted an investigation. City Superintendent of Police, Pithampur, Tarunendra Singh Baghel formed a team of Rajendra Singh Bhadauria and Digthan outpost in-charge Yogendra Singh Jadaun and their teams to arrest the rapists immediately by giving necessary guidelines. The police swung into action and arrested the accused two of whom belong to district Saharsa in Bihar while one accused belongs to Madhepura in Bihar.