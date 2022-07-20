Madhya Pradesh: Saffron sweep in Mandsaur, BJP continues victory march

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The election results of nine municipal councils in the Mandsaur district were declared on Wednesday and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a thumping victory. The party registered victory in seven out of nine civic bodies, while one each went to Congress and independent.

With the declaration of nine remaining council results, the final tally went in a favour of the BJP as the saffron brigade registered victory on 10 out of 11 (including one Mandsaur municipality and 10 councils) seats in the district.

On Wednesday Counting was started in the early morning in presence of district collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania and Election Commission observer Rameshwar Gupta, who was present at the counting centre throughout the day.

Besides, state ministers Jagdish Deora and Hardeep Singh Dung were also present along with hundreds of supporters encouraging them.

As per the information, except Bhanpura municipal council, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done exceptionally well in the rest of the nine municipal councils in the district and Mandsaur municipality.

Even after the Congress party bit the dust in the polls, many claimed that the party has improved its performance in places like Shamgarh, Bhanpura, Garoth, and BhainsodaMandi compared to places like Mandsaur, Sitamau, Narayangarh, where the party faced massive defeat.

Now the situation will be clear after the selection of the chairman by the councillors

In Bhainsoda Mandi, Garoth, independent candidates will play a crucial in deciding the civic body chief therefore both BJP and Congress have started efforts to get their support.

There were 495 candidates in the fray for the council elections. including candidates of Aam Aadmi Party who contested elections in Sitamau. However, the party did not get any success.