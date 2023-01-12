Madhya Pradesh: ‘Safe Tourist Places for Women’ project yields results in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the objective that every woman should feel safe at the tourist places, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and District Administration Dhar jointly have launched the ambitious project ‘Safe Tourist Places for Women’. The project operated with Nirbhaya Fund has started to yield results in the district as the women and girls trained in self defence have started giving their services in the tourist sites of the district. The district collector has invited these women and girls to display their skills at the Republic Day programme.

Under the project, training is being given to rural women and girls in self-defence and these trained girls accompany women tourists ensuring their safety.

The trained girls served as volunteers during five-day Mandu utsav and ensured that the women guests and tourists had no safety concerns. The won accolades from overseas Indian guests visiting the town. Madhya Pradesh tourism is determined to ensure the safety of women in the state.

As mark of the appreciation and reorganisation of their efforts, district collector Priyank Mishra and SP Aditya Pratap Singh have invited women and girls to give their self defence skills presentation at the Republic Day programme at Qila Maidan. The demonstration of their skills would help in spreading the information regarding the project and inspire other women and gills to join the programme.