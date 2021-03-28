Madhya Pradesh: 'Sab Chalta hai' for the political leaders, often seen sans mask and social distancing

Dhar: Amid the ongoing pandemic, when the state government and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to make people aware of corona guidelines by appealing to people to wear masks and keep social distancing, his own party leaders are seen making a mockery of his efforts.

One such incident was reported at Tanda village of Dhar district during the annual Bhagoria Haat there, where many political leaders along with thousands of villagers joined the celebration. They were either not wearing a mask or wearing it improperly exposing their nose and mouth and mingled with crowds without maintaining the mandatory physical distance.

Over 10,000 villagers from Tanda and its adjoining villagers participated in the celebration along with many political leaders including Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former Sardarpur MLA Velsingh Bhuria also joined the celebration becoming complacent.