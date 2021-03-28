Madhya Pradesh: 'Sab Chalta hai' for the political leaders, often seen sans mask and social distancing

Dhar: Amid the ongoing pandemic, when the state government and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to make people aware of corona guidelines by appealing to people to wear masks and keep social distancing, his own party leaders are seen making a mockery of his efforts.
One such incident was reported at Tanda village of Dhar district during the annual Bhagoria Haat there, where many political leaders along with thousands of villagers joined the celebration. They were either not wearing a mask or wearing it improperly exposing their nose and mouth and mingled with crowds without maintaining the mandatory physical distance.
Over 10,000 villagers from Tanda and its adjoining villagers participated in the celebration along with many political leaders including Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar, former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, former Sardarpur MLA Velsingh Bhuria also joined the celebration becoming complacent.
Notably, the state reported a sudden spurt in a number of cases, and Dhar district is also not an exception. The district recorded 4,337 corona cases. With 59 deaths and 4,182 recovered, as many 96 patients in the district are still undergoing treatment. The number of new cases is relentlessly on the rise and the infection apparently is directly proportional to individual ‘negligence’.
As the annual fest Bhagoria Haat concluded on Sunday at Tanda, the roads are full, the public places crowded and people oblivious to the dangers of the virus.
When asked former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel about why she did not wear the mask, Baghel dodged the question with a big smile saying "Sab Chalta Hai" (everything works), on the other hand, when asked Velsingh Bhuria bluntly replied that they won't get infected from Corona.
Meanwhile, local municipal authorities came up with strict punitive measures to deal with the ‘defiant brigade’ who refuse to wear masks or brazenly violate other norms.
The message is loud and clear - nobody has the right to endanger the lives of others, except few politicians.
