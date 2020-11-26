Madhya Pradesh: Rural postal staff observe strike, demands include payment of DA, leave encashment

Mandsaur: A-day’s symbolic strike was organised by the Gramin Dak Sevak Sangh divisional branch Mandsaur on the call of central headquarters Delhi on November 26. They demonstrated at the Gandhi Square.

The strike was organised by the employees over the demands including the payment of freezed DA, to give time-bound promotions, to grant departmental status, to allow the encashment of 180 leaves, to provide health facilities to the employees, festival advance, to give joint work allowance to single branch post office, to increase group insurance amount, among others.

Gramin Dak Sevaks demonstrated with various labour organizations at the local Gandhi square and raised slogans regarding the demands. On this occasion, Divisional Branch Mandsaur President Shivlal Chauhan of Gramin Dak Sevak Sangh, Divisional Secretary Madhulal Sharma, Treasurer Subhash Bhavsar, Member Kanhaiyalal Damar and others were present.