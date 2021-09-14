Madhya Pradesh: Rural bank manager among 19 booked for Rs 96L loan fraud

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police in Dhar district booked 19 people, including the then rural bank manager, in connection with Rs 96 lakh fraud case on Monday.

Recently, bank officials had submitted a memorandum to Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police). Subsequently SDOP directed Rajgarh police station to register a case against the then branch manager and 18 farmers.

According to information, in 2015, the then branch manager Kailashchandra Arya posted at Rajgarh, along with 18 farmers of Bhangarh forged loans on basis of bogus account-khasra copy on Kisan Credit Card and fake record documents.

Kisan credit loan of Rs 96 lakh was sanctioned by the bank based on these bogus documents.

Those who were booked in the case includes Tulsibai, wife of Ramesh Kumawat, Ramkishan, son of Ramesh alias Bherulal Kumawat, Naran, son of Gopal Kumawat, Punjibai, wife of Munnalal Kumawat, Radheshyam, son of Vardichandra Kumawat, Devbai, wife of Vardichandra Kumawat, Himmatram, son of Premchandra Kumawat, Kalu, son of Nandu Bhil, Ganpat, son of Punaji Kumawat, Laxman, son of Punaji Kumawat, Dinesh, son of Kashiram Kumawat, Harinarayan, son of Balu Kumawat, Gendalal, son of Narasimhan Kumawat, Balu, son of Tolaram Kumawat, Bhuribai, son of Suhagmal Kumawat, Dhannalal, son of Deepa Kumawat, Motilal, son of Lunaji, Babulal, son of Laxman Kumawat, all residents of Bhangarh village and then bank manager Kailashchandra Arya, who is currently residing in Ujjain.

SDOP Ramsingh Meda while taking to Free Press said that the investigation was underway on the basis of the application of bank officials. It was found that some brokers connived with farmers and prepared bogus papers to show more land to get more loan.

Meda added that the matter came to fore on September 3 and an investigation was ordered immediately.

After preliminary investigation, involvement of 19 people, including then bank manager, was found. On basis of the probe, an FIR was registered against them on September 12. Police registered case under sections 304, 467, 468, 469, 470,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The number of accused may rise in days to come. Possibility of more revelations cannot be ruled out. The police do not want to disclose names of the accused yet, Meda said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:32 AM IST