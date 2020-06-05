Madhya Pradesh: Rural areas of Mhow tehsil now under corona's grip

Mhow: The number of corona patients in Mhow tehsil has reached 130 and to the surprise of the administration, the disease has spread its tentacles in the rural areas of the tehsil also. Till third phase of lockdown, these rural areas were untouched by corona but with the onset of Lockdown-4 and start of Lockdown-5, many patients of corona have been found in villages of mhow tehsil like Kodariya, Gawlipalasiya, Manpur, Harsola, Pigdamber and few other villages.

Till now, 21 persons have died due to corona and the graph is expected to increase in the coming days. In Banda Basti and Rajmohalla areas also, number of patients is regularly increasing.

Officers have been very strict in enforcing the time deadline of the Mhow market as SDM Pratul Sinha, ASP Amit Tolani and many other officers reached Phool Chowk reach there sharply at 1 pm. They personally supervised closing of shops by the police and nagar suraksha samiti members.

Talking to the media persons, Sinha said that they have started imposing spot fine on all those who are seen without face masks and those shopkeepers who are opening their shops aftrer 1 PM.