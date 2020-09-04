Madhya Pradesh: Run office with 50% staff, give priority to WFH, demands Western Railway Majdoor Sangh

Ratlam: After death of a railway employee posted in the divisional rail office here due to COVID-19, Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) has demanded that divisional rail office should be run with only 50 per cent staff and priority should be given to the work from home.

WRMS media in-charge Gaurav Dubey said that WRMS Ratlam rail division secretary B K Garg in a letter to the divisional rail manager Vineet Gupta has expressed serious concern on the death of a railway employee posted in divisional rail office here recently due to COVID-19 and urged rail administration to accord preference work from home for railway employees.

It is also informed that WRMS general secretary J G Mahurkar, Mumbai on Friday also held talks with DRM Gupta expressing concern on the death of a railway employee due to COVID-19 and stressed the need of preference to work from home.

WRMS media in charge Gaurav Dubey demanded that entry of any outsider into the Divisional rail office here should be restricted. Dubey also demanded that in the railway offices including divisional office, employees above 55 years or those employees having diabetes, blood pressure or breathing problem should be allowed to work from home and only for very urgent work they should be called to the office during COVID-19 period.

When contacted, DRM Vineet Gupta said that unlock norms are being followed fully at the railway offices, premises including divisional office. A review meeting will be held on Saturday to take further measures if any.