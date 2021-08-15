Madhya Pradesh: Run for Fit India held to mark Amrit Mahotsav in Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A district-level Run for Fit India from Vijay Stambh to Company Garden was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Shajapur under Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday.

District health officer SS Malviya along with district sports officer BL Bisawat and special district employment officer Sanjeev Patil, district education officer DD Agrawal attended the event. District Youth Officer Sanjeev Singh presided over the programme.

At the beginning guests took oath of staying fit for Fit India by paying homage to martyrs at the Vijay Stambh. Chief guest Malviya flagged off the Run for Fit India rally. T-shirts were distributed by Nehru Yuva Kendra to more than hundred youths who participated in the rally.

Addressing the youth at Company Garden, the closing venue of the rally, CMHO Malviya said that various programmes were being organised under the Run for Fit India programme by the Nehru Yuva Kendra of the Government of India. One should run for at least 10 minutes or till we sweat daily so that one remains healthy and fit.

District youth officer Sanjeev Singh said that Nehru Yuva Kendra would organise Fit India programme in 75 villages by identified youth circles of the district from August 13 to October 2, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

Along with this, former soldiers, sportsmen, doctors, policemen and social workers would be honoured by the Centre for their special contribution to the country.

The programme was addressed by district employment officer Sanjeev Patil, TV Actor Social Worker Vishnu Bhavsar, Sports Officer Anil Patidar, District Sports Coach Pawan Uchadia, Karate Sports Instructor Sharad Mandloi etc.

The programme was conducted by Sarathi Yuva Mandal president Jagdish Parmar and thanked NYV Sunil Patidar. The program ended with National Anthem recital. Mahesh Patidar, Ramsingh Chauhan, NYV Shravan Kumar, Devendra Patidar etc. were present.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:02 AM IST