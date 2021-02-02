Madhya Pradesh: Run and Burn marathon to spread the message to eradicate plastic from the city scheduled on February 14

Indore: To support Indore in becoming the cleanest city of India again, Run and Burn marathon with a message to eradicate plastic from the city has been scheduled on February 14.

"Indore has been coming No. 1 in Swachhata for four consecutive years. Swachch Indore, Swachh India's initiative to Say No to Plastic, Indori Subah has organised the run, said organiser Nitin Chaturvedi. With an appeal not to use plastic, the run is supported by various social activists in the city.

This is the first edition of the run. "This year, participants from all cities of India are joining this campaign to make their city plastic free," Chaturvedi said.

On February 14, this message will be spread in Indore by activists who will carry the message on cycle or on foot to different parts