Madhya Pradesh: Ruckus in Mahakaleshwar Temple as BJP Yuva Morcha workers thrash guards; watch video

Certain political workers, reportedly belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha fumed over the denial of entry at the premises of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on Wednesday. A video of the incident has gone viral which shows angry workers creating ruckus inside the premises and jumping over barricades.

If reports are to be believed, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also the president of the party's youth wing, was at the temple to pay a visit during the holy month of Saavan. While Surya was allowed to enter the temple, some of his supporters were denied entry, after which they created ruckus inside the temple premises.

The incident took place at a time when the premises was packed with devotees. According to local reports, when police and security personnel tried to stop the BJP workers, they were also pushed and manhandled.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mahakaleshwar Temple, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, and also is one of the most important shrines for Shiv bhakts. The shrine is visited by thousands of devotees, especially during the holy month of Saavan. The incident took place at a time when the premises was choc a bloc with devotees. According to local reports, when police and security personnel tried to stop the BJP workers, they were also pushed and manhandled.

Notably, entry to garbhgrihas of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is banned. There have, however, been instances when exceptions were made for politicians and VIPs.

Read Also MP witnesses most atrocities against tribals, says Kamal Nath