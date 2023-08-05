Madhya Pradesh: Ruchi Selected As Sub Lieutenant In Navy, Makes Dhar Proud | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ruchi Rajesh Bajpai, who hails from Dhar has cleared her Service Selection Voard (SSB) interview and been selected as a Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, making the entire city proud.

Belonging to a simple middle-class family, Ruchi completed her school education from St. George's School and later completed her B Tech in Computer Science from UPES (University of Petroleum and Energy Studies), located in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

She also completed her specialisation in Forensics with 83%. Ruchi was always been keen to join the military service. She started preparing for her goal after passing out.

After completing her BE, her ambition for a career in the forces made her take the SSB examination. After clearing the examination in just the first attempt, she also sailed through the interview at the staff selection board and was selected to join the Indian Navy.

She underwent guidance from Saksham’s Tilwankar and Jaiswal Sir. Now she will head to Kerala on August 20 for her training. On her remarkable achievement, the entire staff of Excellence School and St George's School Dhar extended their best wishes for her future endeavours.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)