Madhya Pradesh: Rubina Embraces Sanatan Dharma Becomes Raksha

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Influenced by Sanatan Dharma, a Muslim girl from Burhanpur got married to her Hindu lover and embraced Sanatan Dharma. The couple which hails from Burhanpur solemnised their wedding at Mahadev temple of Khandwa district on July 4 as per Hindu ritual on the first day of the holy month of Shravan.

After embracing Sanatan Dharma, Rubina became Raksha Solanki. Both Raksha and her husband Pratik are now engrossed in worship and devotion of Lard Mahadev as they daily visit Mahadev temple at Mahadev Garh.

Mahadevgarh Temple, a centre of devotion for people of Khandwa

The Mahadevgarh temple of Khandwa is the centre of devotion for the devotees here. During the entire holy Shravan month, many special events are held here.

Meanwhile, Ashok Paliwal, the custodian of the temple supported Raksha and did her Kanyadan considering her as his sister. Paliwal said that Raksha (earlier Rubina) was inclined towards Sanatan Dharma since the beginning, that's why she came here. Women are respected in Hinduism. She also went to Noida to meet Bageshwar Baba.

After entering the wed-lock, both Pratik and Raksha even visited Haridwar and also participated in the protest against Pakistan for attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in the neighbouring country.

Rubina alias Raksha says that "She had an attachment to Hinduism from the beginning. When she came in contact with Prateek Solanki both fell in love and got married at the Mahadev Garh temple in Khandwa.

Both Rubina and Prateek are now worshipping Lord Shiva, reciting aarti in Mahadev Garh temple. Rubina is performing Mahadev's aarti with her husband Prateek and also applies sandalwood tika to the devotees. She liked the festivals here and loved to see women being respected, especially in Hinduism."

