Madhya Pradesh: RTPCR tests mandatory for home delivery staff in Ratlam, admin issues fresh guidelines

Ratlam: District administration on Friday issued new guidelines to be followed in the corona curfew curtailing activities hours of some of the services and making mandatory RTPCR tests for the persons rendering home delivery services.

Industrial workers will have to obtain pass from concerning SDM with effect from May 1. Working at the industrial unit will be stopped if any one of the workers is found Covid positive.

District administration on Thursday appealed to the people to strictly follow the guidelines of the corona curfew else strict actions will be taken.

Guidelines:

(1) All Medical and Ayurvedic shops will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm. However, such shops near Government hospital and private hospital in the vicinity of 100 meters will be allowed to be opened 24 hours

(2) Vegetable and fruit vendors will be allowed to move on roads from 8AM to 1 PM

(3) Grocery shops will be allowed to provide only home delivery

(4) Industrial units will remain open, but employees and workers will have to obtain pass from SDM office with effect from May 1

(5) If any of the worker or employee of any industrial unit tests Covid-19 positive then working of such unit will be stopped