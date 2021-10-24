Madhya Pradesh: RSS takes out path sanchalan; Mini-marathon held

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took out path sanchalan on Sunday, which started from Janpad Panchayat at 8:30 am and covered main areas of the city. Following the guidelines of Covid-19, this time the Sangh did not take out path sanchalan on Vijayadashami. Path sanchalan was only taken out at branch level, in which only the volunteers took part. Programmes for district sah seva pramukh Vishu Thakur at Dhar Naka and former city sah karyavahak Umashankar Sainy was organised. Advocate Jagdish Tiwari was present as a guest on the occasion.

Mini Marathon:

Under Amrit Mahotsav a mini marathon for school students was organised by Mhow Cantonment Board on Sunday. Ward deputy CEO Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi and Madhavi Bhargava and flagged off the mini marathon race at CB Girls School. Marathon concluded at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk. Deputy CEO Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi and nominated member Shiv Sharma have given certificates by the Cantonment Board to the children who participated in the marathon. On this occasion, Cantonment Board's office superintendent Satish Agrawal, engineer HS Kolay and others marked their presence.

