Madhya Pradesh: Rs one lakh stolen from Burhanpur MLA's pocket

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified thieves targeted Burhanpur MLA Thakur Surendra Singh and stole Rs one lakh from his pocket during the Jal Jeevan Mission programme held in Kharkod village of Burhanpur district on Wednesday.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements during the programme as the programme was held in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many other VIPs from the district were present in the programme. A large number of police personnel and senior police officers were on duty for the programme.

Meanwhile, no formal police complaint has been made by Singh so far.

MLA Singh said that on Wednesday, he had gone to attend the programme organised in village Kharkod. After the programme was over, he had to pay wages to his labourers working in the fields. That's why he was carrying Rs one lakh in his pocket. But during the event, money was stolen from the pocket. The MLA said that no complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard as this was destined to happen. What to complain about? He asked.

