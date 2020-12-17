Madhya Pradesh: Rs 85L worth goods seized from Paan Masala unit

Pithampur: A team of Food and Drug Department from Dhar along with a team of district administration raided at a factory in Pithampur area and seized raw material worth Rs 85 lakh from there on Thursday.

Food department official Sachin Logaria said that Pulsar Indore Pa?a?n Sweet, Pulsar, Saunf, Chaman, Bunty Number One Choco Gold, Pulsar Rose Premium Sweet Supari was made in the factory. The permission for making these products is that of Indore, but they were being manufactured in Pithampur, which is not permitted, Lagoria said.

The items seized from the place are Khadi Supari 200 sacks (60 kg each), cut supari (betel nut) 130 sacks (50 kg), Saunf 1400 sacks (30 kg), lovely saunf 17 sacks (50 kg), all worth Rs 85 lakhs, officials said. Samples of the seized products have been sent to Bhopal for sampling and the factory has been sealed by the teams.

Pithampur tehsildar Vinod Rathore said that the panchnama has been made against Ravi Nayak who ?had the permission to manufacturing these items. He will be produced in the ADM court, Rathore added.