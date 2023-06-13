Madhya Pradesh: Rs 47 Cr Interest Waived Off At Kisan Mahakumbh In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chief minister’s farmer interest waiver scheme, interest of over Rs 47 crore was waived off for about 30,394 farmers of Dhar district.

State minister of industrial policy and investment promotion Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon attended the kisan kalyan mahakumbh organised at PG College on Tuesday as chief guest.

While addressing the event, he said that the mahakumbh is an example of the government’s commitment to the welfare of farmers. Farmer’s interest is being waived off so that they do not remain defaulters and can get the benefit of crop loan scheme. Farmers' welfare is important for the development and prosperity of the state.

He added that our government has declared the MSP for crops so that the farmers get a fair price for their crops. Farmers should avail the benefit of skill development training being imparted by the state government.

MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, MLA Neena Verma, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Medha, former minister Ranjana Bhaghel and Manoj Somani also addressed the event.

Live telecast of the programme at Mohanpura in Rajgarh district was done in which chief minister Chouhan transferred interest of over Rs 2,123 crore for about 11 lakh farmers of the state.