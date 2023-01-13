Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4.3L loot in broad daylight in Damnod

FP Photo |

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne thieves made away with a cloth merchant’s bag containing Rs 4.3 Lakh in Bharudpura village of Dhamnod town under Dhar district, in broad daylight on Thursday. Police have registered a case and have begun a probe. Victim, Mahesh Mundra, told Free Press said that he had set up a shop for the day in the weekly hat market in Bharudpura village on Thursday when two masked bike-borne miscreants came to his shop took the bag and fled the spot.

He unsuccessfully tried to stop them. The police were informed following which a case was registered and a manhunt was launched to trace the culprits. Giving information, Dhamnod SHO Rajkumar Yadav said that police received the information that a man has been robbed and swiftly swung into action.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 61 candidates trying their luck in Dhamnod municipal council polls