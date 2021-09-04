Madhya Pradesh: Rs 34L fine slapped on warehouse developer for illegal excavation

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of illegal excavation of muram from government land, collector Frank Noble A has imposed a fine of Rs 34 lakhs on Thursday.

Karuna Tomar, a resident of Rampur village, Aron tehsil, Guna district, district, had excavated Muram without permission from the government land to do filling work filling of the under-construction warehouse. The collector has issued an order imposing fine in the said case presented by the Mineral Officer.

In the report given by the mineral officer to the collector, it has been written that in the construction of her warehouse Karuna Tomar has illegally stored stones and muram for filling in 60000 cubic feet from government land survey number 98, rakba 16.229 hectares located in the Patthar village Paharua.

After reviewing the report and documents submitted to the collector and reviewing the case, it was seen that there was a clear violation of the Madhya Pradesh Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transport and Storage) Rules and according to the provisions of Rule 18 (5), a penalty of Rs 34 lakhs has been imposed on Karuna Tomar.

