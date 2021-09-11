Madhya Pradesh: Rs 15L equipment donated to Raghogarh Health Centre

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Air Foundation (Alumni of Indian Institutes for Providing Care and Relief) donated equipment worth Rs15 lakh to Raghogarh Health Center on Friday.

AIR Foundation is an NGO run by IITians which aims to upgrade Covid-19 health care infrastructure.

Equipment was presented by the organisation in a program organised in Sada Hospital, in which Diagnostic X-Ray Machine, 100, worth Rs 1 lakh 27 thousand, 59 medical oxygen cylinder D type, worth Rs 11 lakh 80 thousand, regulator with flowmeter 30, worth Rs 30 thousand, Nebulizer (Highflow Oxygen) masks 2 pieces worth Rs 4200 rupees and other medical equipment materials were gifted.

Sub-Divisional Officer Raghogarh Akshay Temrwal is himself a former IITian. He received medical equipment. Shantanu Mathur and Shashank Yaduvanshi also supported the cause. Temrwal express gratitude to the organisation for the donation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:49 AM IST