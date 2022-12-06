Madhya Pradesh: Rs 11.87 crore spent on dedication of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrity Sufi singer Kailash Kher, who claims himself to be a staunch disciple of Lord Shiva, was paid Rs 49, 04, 988 for a few hours for his presentation during the dedication of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ here on October 11, last. In all, Rs 6, 37, 94, 809 were spent on the cultural programmes which coincided with the dedication ceremony. Likewise, a total of Rs Rs 8, 47, 94, 809 were spent for the over-all event. If transportation and food arrangements are included in expenditures come to fore so far then a whopping sum of Rs 11, 87, 33, 509 was spent on the dedication event. Expenditures on live streaming of the dedication proceedings on various media platforms, branding of the event in different ways, stay and transportation of VVIPs are not included in this expenditure list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok which was prepared while spending about Rs 350 crore under first phase of Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion and Beautification Project. At that time, a public meeting was also arranged on the Kartik Mela Ground during which cultural presentations including that of Kailash Kher were also held. On that day a total expenditure of Rs 6, 37, 94, 809 was made out of which Rs 5, 88, 89, 821 were spent on cultural presentations and technical arrangements at ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ premises and Rs 49, 04, 988 were spent on singing-musical programme of Kailash Kher and party.

Moreover, a sum of Rs 2.10 crore was spent on various programmes which were part of pre-event of dedication ceremony of Shri Mahakal Lok. Events like laser show focused on Shri Mahakal, staging of Mahakal Gaatha drama, Shri Krishna-based Mahakal Strotam and other creations based on Shiva were organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth here on October 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Highly placed sources disclosed to Free Press that initially a demand of Rs 7 crore was made from the State government for hosting various activities during the dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok from the hands of Prime Minister. Rs 4 crore were transferred in the bank account (63000025266) of joint-secretary, Madhya Pradesh Sanskrati Parishad on October 7 itself. However, the organisers of such events presented bills of incurring Rs 8, 47, 94, 809 after the dedication programme. “Process to clear Rs 4, 47, 94, 809 is in progress with the department of urban administration and development,” sources said.

RS 3.50 CRORE ALREADY PAID ON TRANSPORTATION & FOOD

To make the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme of dedication of Shri Mahakal Lok as successful, a sum of Rs 3, 39, 38, 700 were spent on transporting people from different places of Madhya Pradesh and providing them food and water. A total of 1344 buses and 244 Magic vehicles were pressed into service for the to-and-fro transportation of people. These people were brought to Ujjain from 15 districts including Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa and Burhanpur.

It is claimed that more than 66, 000 persons were transported through the said mediums. Rs 2, 07, 38, 700 were spent on transportation charges while Rs 1, 32, 00, 000 were spent on providing food and water (Rs 200 per person) to the travelers. The directorate of urban administration and development, Bhopal released 70 percent (Rs 2, 37, 57, 090) of expected expenditures for these heads in advance on October 7 alone to the transport department and concerned municipal corporations and municipal councils.