Madhya Pradesh: Rs 10 lakh fine on 66 for drunken driving

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore traffic police, being extra alert towards the safety of citizens from accidents and others such mishaps, have conducted a massive drive against drunken driving and imposed a total fine of Rs 10 lakh on 66 people on Sunday night.

DSP (Traffic) Umakant Choudhary said that, on the orders given by DIG Manish Kapooria for strict drives against drunken driving, the police had conducted strict drives in several areas of the city.

He said that the drive had been conducted in collaboration with the staff of police stations and reserve forces. The drive was conducted in areas under Vijay Nagar, Lasudia, Bhanwarkuwan and other police stations of the city.

The police team barricaded several of the busiest roads in these areas and stopped suspected vehicles. Cops used breath analysers to check people and those who were found drunk above the allowed limit were fined amounts ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. The police fined over 66 vehicle drivers and booked a few under Motor Vehicles Act violations.

The police conducted the drive as part of the move to stop crimes in the city, as well as prevent road accidents. The police are conducting such drives daily at many places in the city and making their presence felt to control the rising crime graph in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:35 AM IST