Madhya Pradesh: Row erupts over pea price between farmers and traders in Khachrod, tillers pelt stones on vehicles

Khachrod (Ujjain district): The dispute between farmers and traders over prices of peas and their weighting turned violent in peas mandi here on Saturday as cultivators pelted stones at traders’ vehicles that injured a driver’s hand and broke glasses of loading vans.

The incident scared the traders and many left the mandi in four Eicher vehicles and a truck to avoid violent dispute. As soon as the matter was reported, sub divisional officer (Police) Arvind Singh, SDM Purushottam Kumar, tehsildar Madhu Nayak, station incharge Ravindra Baria reached the spot with their team to discuss the matter with farmers and traders. The traders stopped pea weighing following the dispute. The pea auction resumed after SDM Kumar’s discussion with farmers and traders.

District administration assured to repair mandi vehicles, which were also damaged during stone pelting. Farmers were told that violence is no solution and will only harm their interests because if traders don’t turn up in mandi, they will have to sell their produce outside.